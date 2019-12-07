Norfolk’s Supper Southern Morsels to close by the end of 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After 5 years of business, Supper Southern Morsels restaurant in Norfolk announced its closing.

On Friday, they broke the news on Facebook.

What an amazing 5 years we have had. After much deliberation and conversation with our wonderful and supportive… Posted by Supper – Southern Morsels on Friday, December 6, 2019

The team said that after much deliberation with supportive landlords, the decision was made to not renew the lease in January.

A reason for closing was not mentioned in the post.

Although this location is closing, the owners run other restaurants where many Supper Southern Morsels employees will head to.

“Our other restaurants, The Public House, Still Worldly Eclectic Tapas and Gosport Tavern will welcome you with open arms and you will be able to catch many of your favorite Supper servers and bartenders there.” Supper – Southern Morsels Facebook Post

Supper Southern Morsels last day open will be New Years Eve 2019.

