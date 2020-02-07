Norfolk’s O’Connor Brewing Co. to celebrate 10th anniversary, St. Patrick’s Day in style

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — O’Connor Brewing Co. will be throwing a 10th anniversary and St. Patrick’s Day party on Saturday, March 14, from noon to 10 p.m.

The celebration will be held at the microbrewery in Norfolk with live performances going on all throughout the day. Performers include the Rhodes Academy of Irish Dance, Glasgow Kiss, DownTown Abby & The Echos, Will Overman and Super Doppler.

The party will have plenty of options when it comes to dinning as well. Food will be provided by Cap’n Crabby, Vicki Vail’s, Deutscher Imbiss and Hangry’s.

The brewing company will also reveal their new Imperial Anniversary Stout at the start of the festivities.

