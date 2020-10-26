Norfolk’s newest mermaid, ‘Reign’, to be unveiled at ODU Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new mermaid in Norfolk is ready to be unveiled at Old Dominion University on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

ODU will be hosting a virtual dedication of the mermaid sculpture beginning at 10 a.m. The mermaid will be located at Brock Commons, at West 47th Street and Monarch Way.

Peter G. Decker III, an ODU graduate who serves on the University’s Board of Visitors, along with Interim Vice President of Student Engagement & Enrollment Services Don Stansberry and Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander, also an ODU graduate, will provide remarks during the online dedication.

ODU’s Student Government Association will also host a “Meet Reign the Mermaid – Claim Your Crown” event that day at Brock Commons, from noon until 2 p.m.

The event will have giveaways including mermaid T-shirts, mermaid cookies, and keychains. Big Blue and members of ODU’s cheer and dance teams will be a part of this celebratory event. Face coverings and physical distancing are encouraged.

The original dedication ceremony, planned for the spring, was postponed because of the pandemic.

This new mermaid was a student initiative funded by the Student Government Association which was co-led by then-SGA President Isaiah Lucas.

“It’s important that we have a mermaid because it symbolizes that we’re a part of the city,” Lucas said. “We’re not just Old Dominion University, we’re Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va. It will allow students, faculty and alumni to feel not only connected to the University, but also connected to the city of Norfolk.”

Here’s a sneak peek of artist Georgia Mason working on REIGN the mermaid sculpture as art students and members of @ODUSGA look on. 📸: from November 2019 – February 2020. Meet REIGN on Oct. 28 from 12 – 2 p.m. at Brock Commons. RSVP: https://t.co/sl5LzQdRH4 #ODUmermaid pic.twitter.com/HU3F8N9Yxg — Old Dominion University (@ODU) October 22, 2020

Art student Brooke Benham designed ODU’s mermaid based on suggestions from other students.

The mermaid will be named “Reign,” as selected by students, to mirror the University’s new chants of “Reign On” and “Monarchs Reign.”

Now ODU and the rest of the Norfolk community can use #ODUmermaid on social media to reign another iconic piece in the city.

