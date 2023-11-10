NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Among several other sites added to the Virginia Landmarks Register, Norfolk’s historic district is now among them.

Around 60 acres outside of downtown Norfolk, the Grandby Street Suburban Institutional Corridor features prominent architecture. The suburbanization of the area started after Norfolk had its largest single annexation in 1923, according to the Department of Historic Resources.

The buildings also represents the history of diversity in the community including: Greek, Jewish and African American communities. The buildings were built with materials like brick, stone, wood and glass.

Historic buildings within the corridor include: Granby High School, Temple Israel, Greek Orthodox Church and Hellenic Community Center, Mt. Zion AME Church/Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Talbot Park Baptist Church.