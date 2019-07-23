Norfolk’s Grand Illumination Parade now accepting early bird applications

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Applications are being accepted for the 35th Annual Grand Illumination Parade in Norfolk.

Each year floats, marching bands and step teams walk a loop around the downtown area as spectators watch and cheer from the sidelines.

Acceptance into this popular parade is competitive, so you are encouraged to read the guidelines and application deadlines.

The early bird application cut-off is August 2. Any applications received after that until September 6 will fall under the regular application deadline. This year’s parade theme is Toyland.

The event is November 23, and is broadcast live on Facebook.