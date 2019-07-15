Norfolk’s Granby Station Food Hall unveils new ‘LOVE’ sculpture

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You might notice a new sculpture on Granby Street in downtown Norfolk. A LOVE structure.

Last weekend, “Granby Station” unveiled a new LOVE structure outside of its space, which is across from the Hilton Norfolk The Main hotel.

10 on Your Side first told you about Granby Station in September 2018. It will be an international food hall with communal seating.

The team behind Granby Station says they want to encourage a sense of community with everything they do. For this project, they are encouraging people to bring “love locks” to the sculpture.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer attended the unveiling.

Granby Station is set to open in the fall of 2019.