NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 4th annual Norfolk Mac and Cheese Festival is returning to the Waterside District.

This year’s family-friendly event, described by organizers as “the cheesiest festival in Virginia history”, is taking place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from 2-8 p.m. for general admission both days.

The festival will have over 15 restaurants represented, food trucks and other food vendors. Guests can purchase a general admission ticket or VIP. Children 10 & under can enter for free.

General admission comes with one drink voucher while VIP includes: Two-hour early entry, “all you can eat” Mac and Cheese from 12-2 p.m., four drink vouchers, select artisan sampling from 12-2 p.m., exclusive VIP area, an axe throwing voucher, unlimited French fry bar from 12-2 p.m., commemorative keepsake and a 25% off merchandise coupon.

All food-related items will work on a voucher system with vouchers sold in sheets of 5 for $15. Vouchers can be purchased in sheets at voucher stations throughout the festival grounds, and can be exchanged for a serving of Mac and Cheese or other food-related items.

Cash or credit must be used for any beverages. Additional vendors will be on hand to sell funnel cakes, cotton candy, ice cream, water ice, hot chocolate, desserts, etc.

There will be several contests at the festival including: a Mac and Cheese eating contest, cheese fries eating contest and a can of whiz hold.

See the list of activities below:

15+ Mac and Cheese food vendors (Over 40+ styles)

Family Fun Zone with bounce houses, face painters, etc.

Pumpkin patch and painting, no additional cost

Mac and Cheese eating contest

Giant cheese fry bar

“Best of” awards ceremony

Giant craft beer garden

Axe throwing expo

Bands and live entertainment

Cornhole tournament and tailgate games

Giant artisan and vendor marketplace

Please note, this is a rain or shine event.

The list of restaurants will be posted soon. Check the event’s Facebook page for updates.