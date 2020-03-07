Norfolk’s Botanical Garden to host LEGO competition and build event Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Botanical Garden partnered with the Hampton Roads LEGO User Group (HARDLUG) to create a giant race track.

This weekend, they will host a Lego competition and build event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can build your own race car with on-site LEGO bricks and get ready to get set and go.

In addition, there will an outdoor Big Block Building Zone and a LEGO building contest.

The competition is inspired by the 50th anniversary of Earth Day in 2020.

All young LEGO fans are encouraged to build displays at home that honor nature and/or the environment and bring them to the Garden between 10:00 a.m. and noon.

The botanical garden’s Nature Connects Art with LEGO Bricks exhibit will run through June 7, 2020.

Created with half-a-million LEGO bricks, the award-winning exhibit by New York artist Sean Kenney features giant nature-inspired sculptures throughout the Garden.

The January opening brought in more than 4,000 visitors.

The exhibit, related activities, and demos are included with Garden admission and the Garden’s Marigold & Honey Café will offer LEGO inspired treats.

For more info on the LEGO Competition & Build event check out the Norfolk Botanical Garden website.