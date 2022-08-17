NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The 39th annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival returns to the Downtown area on August 26 and 27.

The festival, presented by Optima Health, is the longest-running outdoor jazz festival in the area and is set to showcase some of the biggest names in smooth jazz from across the globe.

According to Norfolk Festevents, smooth jazz superstar Brian Culbertso and Billboard Jazz chart-topping legends Tower of Power is set to headline the two-day festival. Pieces of a Dream, Peter White and Vincent Ingala will also be performing throughout the event.

Both days of the festival will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; tickets for the festival can be found on the festival’s website.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale at the following rates: