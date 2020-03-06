Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival releases updated lineup

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Known as one of the biggest summer events in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival released its updated lineup on Friday.
The two-day festival runs from Friday, August 21 to Saturday, August 22 and will bring together Jazz enthusiasts, great food and Grammy winning artists.
Friday
- 5:30 p.m. – Cindy Bradley & Paula Atherton (The Fabulous Blondes)
- 7:30 p.m. – Euge Groove
- 9:30 p.m. – David Sanborn Electric Band
Saturday
- 5:30 p.m. – Cindy Bradley & Paula Atherton (The Fabulous Blondes)
- 7:30 p.m. – Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra, Glenn Jones, Lonnie Liston Smith, Jean Carne (True Legends of Jazz)
- 9:30 p.m. – George Benson
Tickets are on sale now and include general admission, reserved seating, and V.I.P passes.
This is a rain or shine festival and in the event of inclement weather, it will be moved to the Norfolk Scope. The musical line-up is subject to change.
Check back with Living Local on WAVY.com for more events and festival updates.
