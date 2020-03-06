Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival releases updated lineup

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Known as one of the biggest summer events in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival released its updated lineup on Friday.

The two-day festival runs from Friday, August 21 to Saturday, August 22 and will bring together Jazz enthusiasts, great food and Grammy winning artists.

Friday

5:30 p.m. – Cindy Bradley & Paula Atherton (The Fabulous Blondes)

7:30 p.m. – Euge Groove

9:30 p.m. – David Sanborn Electric Band

Saturday

5:30 p.m. – Cindy Bradley & Paula Atherton (The Fabulous Blondes)

7:30 p.m. – Norman Connors & The Starship Orchestra, Glenn Jones, Lonnie Liston Smith, Jean Carne (True Legends of Jazz)

9:30 p.m. – George Benson

Tickets are on sale now and include general admission, reserved seating, and V.I.P passes.

This is a rain or shine festival and in the event of inclement weather, it will be moved to the Norfolk Scope. The musical line-up is subject to change.

