NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Easter Sunday is right around the corner, and if you and your family are looking for something to do, then get ready to get egg-cited.

Norfolk’s Department of Parks & Recreation will be hosting its second annual Eggs-treme Easter Egg Hunt on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tarrallton Park, 2100 Tarrallton Drive.

At this one-of-a-kind Easter egg hunt, a helicopter will drop thousands of plastic, candy-filled Easter eggs from the sky for kids to collect.

There will be games, prizes, raffles, vendors, live music, and so much more for the whole family.

Tickets are free and available to everyone of all ages. Make sure to act fast, because ticket sales are ending soon.

The City of Norfolk’s Parks & Recreation is also asking for residents to donate unopened and unused school supplies for children in need. The donation box will be at the check-in/registration table.

To sign up for the event ahead of time, click here. A registration table will also be available at the entrance.

If you have any questions about the upcoming event, be sure to email parksrecevents@norfolk.gov.