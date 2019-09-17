Norfolk Tides accepting nominations for youth field makeover

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the final day to nominate a local youth baseball or softball field for a makeover.

The Norfolk Tides are once again holding a Field Makeover contest. Since 2012, the Tides have renovated 13 fields across Hampton Roads. The most recent renovation was the Churchland Little League field in Portsmouth.

The winning field gets an upgrade to the playing surface from the Tides grounds crew.

If you know of a local field that could use a makeover, nominate them today! Send a photo of the field and a brief description of why it needs an upgrade to John Rogerson at JRogerson@norfolktides.com .

Nominations will be accepted through September 17.

Once all the nominations are in, the Tides will post a contest on their Facebook page where fans get to vote for the one they believe is the most worthy field.

The project is made possible thanks to the Tides Youth Baseball Fund, which was established by the Tides in 1990.