NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The fourth annual Norfolk Taco Festival is returning to the Waterside Entertainment District on Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10.

The festival is set to have over 20 taco and food vendors, margarita bars, live music, and more that guests can enjoy. In addition, there will also be a kids fun zone set up with face painters, bounce houses, and carnival games.

According to the Norfolk Taco Festival Facebook page, the event is 95 percent sold out and organizers will continue to update the page with the event ticket numbers.

General admissions tickets are available for purchase at this time, so those interested should act fast. Kids 10 and under are free with a paying adult ticket.