Norfolk State men and women playing Friday in MEAC Tournament semifinals

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Both of Norfolk State’s basketball teams are playing Friday in the MEAC Tournament semifinals at the Norfolk Scope.

The No. 1 seed NSU men play at 6 p.m. vs. No. 4 seed Morgan State and the No. 2 seed NSU women play at 2 p.m. vs. No. 3 seed Morgan State.

The Spartan men, who are looking to win their second straight MEAC Tournament title, defeated Delaware State 74-66 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The NSU women beat North Carolina Central 58-52 in the quarterfinals and are trying to win their first MEAC title after being named MEAC regular-season co-champs for the first time this year.

Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com, and the games with also be streamed on ESPN+.

Here’s the full schedule for Friday:

  • Game 9 (W): No. 1 Howard vs. No. 5 Maryland Eastern Shore, 12 p.m.
  • Game 10 (W): No. 2 Norfolk State vs. No. 3 Morgan State, 2 p.m.
  • Game 11 (M): No. 1 Norfolk State vs. No. 4 Morgan State, 6 p.m.
  • Game 12 (M): No. 7 Coppin State vs. No. 3 North Carolina Central, 8 p.m.

The men’s championship game is at 1 p.m. on Saturday and airs on ESPN2. The women’s championship is live at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+ and will re-air Sunday at 8 a.m. on ESPNU.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Trending Stories

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10