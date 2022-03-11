Norfolk State men and women playing Friday in MEAC Tournament semifinals

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Both of Norfolk State’s basketball teams are playing Friday in the MEAC Tournament semifinals at the Norfolk Scope.

The No. 1 seed NSU men play at 6 p.m. vs. No. 4 seed Morgan State and the No. 2 seed NSU women play at 2 p.m. vs. No. 3 seed Morgan State.

The Spartan men, who are looking to win their second straight MEAC Tournament title, defeated Delaware State 74-66 on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The NSU women beat North Carolina Central 58-52 in the quarterfinals and are trying to win their first MEAC title after being named MEAC regular-season co-champs for the first time this year.

Tickets are still available at ticketmaster.com, and the games with also be streamed on ESPN+.

Here’s the full schedule for Friday:

Game 9 (W): No. 1 Howard vs. No. 5 Maryland Eastern Shore, 12 p.m.

No. 1 Howard vs. No. 5 Maryland Eastern Shore, 12 p.m. Game 10 (W): No. 2 Norfolk State vs. No. 3 Morgan State, 2 p.m.

No. 2 Norfolk State vs. No. 3 Morgan State, 2 p.m. Game 11 (M): No. 1 Norfolk State vs. No. 4 Morgan State, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Norfolk State vs. No. 4 Morgan State, 6 p.m. Game 12 (M): No. 7 Coppin State vs. No. 3 North Carolina Central, 8 p.m.

The men’s championship game is at 1 p.m. on Saturday and airs on ESPN2. The women’s championship is live at 4 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+ and will re-air Sunday at 8 a.m. on ESPNU.

For more information, click here.