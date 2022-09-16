NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk SPCA is hosting its Salty Dog Beach Walk this weekend.

According to a news release, the event will take place on September 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at COVA Brewing Company, located at 9529 Shore Drive.

Families will be able to enjoy live music, shopping, arts & crafts, drink specials, adoptable dogs from the Norfolk SPCA, and more.

The event will also have a leisurely one-mile walk along the beach that is optional for guests. The walk will start at 11:30 a.m. With the weather being unseasonably warm, organizers are warning owners to take caution with their pets.

Registration for the event will be open until September 18 and guests can either register online or in person on the day of the event. The cost is $25 per person for ages 13 and older. Children 12 and under are free.

Parking will be available at the East Beach Farmers Market located between 21st Bay Street and 22nd Bay Street, however, street parking may also be available closer to the event.