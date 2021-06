No matter what type of bike you choose, continually monitor your tire tread, air pressure and amount of wear on the brake pads to ensure you’ll have a safe ride.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Norfolk Police announced they are hosting a four-mile-long Community Bike Ride.

The ride, held on June 12, begins at noon at the Third Patrol Division on Asbury Ave. in Norfolk and ends at the Ocean View Community Beach Park.

Members of the community, 13 years and older, are welcome to attend and ride in the event. Minors, however, must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants must bring their own bike and wear a helmet.