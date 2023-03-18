NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The tradition continues as the Ocean View Saint Patrick’s Day Parade returns.

The annual parade was canceled for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic and the weather.

“It’s been a few years, this is the 56th St. Patrick’s Day Parade here in the City of Norfolk it’s exciting, it’s vibrant,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. “It is wonderful to bring the community together!”

As rain moved out of the area Saturday morning, the luck of the Irish was back on full display on Granby Street.

“We love the parade, “said Gina Montour. “It’s time to celebrate.”

The chill in the air did not stop residents from across Hampton Roads from enjoying the festivities.

Ocean View Saint Patrick’s Day Parade (Photo Credit: WAVY) Ocean View Saint Patrick’s Day Parade (Photo Credit: WAVY)

“The parade has been sorely missed, last year the weather got us and we’re just happy to be back,” said Marc Villaflor, a Christ the King Parent.

Granby High School band was among several bands in the parade. The school’s drumline, known as Raw Ambition, just won 1st place at the Clash of the Drumlines in Dallas, Texas.

This is the last year Granby Senior Amarion Howell will participate in the parade. Howell received a band scholarship at Norfolk State University.

“I’m majoring in music media to learn sound engineering. Hopefully, I’ll become a professional sound engineer,” said Howell.

10 On Your Side heard from several viewers ahead of the parade upset to find that their vehicle had been ticketed.

Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer issued a statement admitting it was a mistake.

“We are excited the Ocean View St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back this year after a long hiatus. After three years, City staff are a bit rusty at remembering the parade’s annual traditions. As a result, staff mistakenly ticketed cars that were parked in medians along the parade route. I apologize to those that were ticketed over this matter. Rest assured we will correct this error. Please hang onto your ticket and we will provide further instructions on the next steps in the near future. I hope everyone enjoys the resumption of this wonderful annual tradition.” said Filer said.