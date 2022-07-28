PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Naval Shipyard MWR will be hosting a 9/11 Remembrance 5K Run this September in Portsmouth.

According to a Facebook post, the 5K will take place at 10 a.m. on September 9 at the Callaghan Fitness Center. This race is hosted to never forget the tragedies that took place on September 11, 2001 and is open to active duty, retirees, DoD civilians, and eligible family members.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard MWR hosts 9/11 Remembrance Day 5K in Portsmouth. (Photo Credit: Norfolk Naval Shipyard MWR)

The first 100 participants that register for the race will receive a free T-shirt and awards will be given to the top male and female race finishers in each age group. Online pre-registration is open through September 6.