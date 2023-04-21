NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk NATO Festival returned this weekend too alongside the Virginia International Tattoo.

The NATO Festival, now in its 70th year, highlights the member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Association, whose North American headquarters is in Norfolk.

The event is best known for its Parade of Nations (held Saturday at 10 a.m.) and the International Village, which was also held on Saturday at Town Point Park in Norfolk.

Norfolk NATO Festival (Photo Courtesy: WAVY's Brian Reese)

The International Village features tents from each of the NATO nations, from Germany and France to Norway and Lithuania. There was food from multiple vendors highlighting the various cultures and the tents usually feature unique free items such as candy, keychains and more.

The parade started at Waterside Drive, before turning right at Plume Street to get on Granby Street.