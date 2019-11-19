Norfolk named top ‘digital city’ in the nation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk has been named as America’s 2019 Top Digital City (for cities with populations of 125,000 to 249,999).

Yes, you read that right. Now in its 19th year, the Center for Digital Government’s annual survey recognized Norfolk, the cultural heart of Hampton Roads and home of the largest naval base in the world, as the nation’s top digital city. And deservingly so.

The award recognized Norfolk’s use of technology to promote an “inclusive economic growth” along with strategies such as the launch of the new citizen-centric MyNorfolk mobile app helping residents with service requests.

Along with the new design of the Norfolk.gov website, city officials have also utilized Power BI and other technology tools to gather data with helping to improve the city.

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander expressed his excitement regarding the news.

“We will remain committed to using technology to improve transparency, address economic and social challenges, and provide great services,” said Mayor Alexander.