Norfolk named as one of the friendliest cities in the country

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A travel magazine just listed Norfolk as one the friendliest cities in the country.

At least, that’s according to a list on Condé Nast Traveler compiled by writers Caitlin Morton and Stefanie Waldek.

The duo based their list according to a Reader’s Choice Awards survey in which they asked their readers to rate different cities around the country based on their “friendliness.” The survey has been around for more than three decades, and 2020 was the lucky one for Norfolk.

Virginia’s third most populous city, just behind Virginia Beach and Chesapeake, landed on the list’s seventh spot out of 10 cities.

Condé Nast Traveler noted Norfolk’s active LGBTQ+ community, referencing the annual Hampton Roads PrideFest, as a great example of living up to the Commonwealth’s “Virginia is for Lovers” motto.

“Norfolk’s proximity to the Chesapeake Bay gives us even more reasons to smile, like excellent seafood restaurants, and maritime museums and attractions,” the article added.

Norfolk sits just behind Alexandria, another Virginia city to make the list. Greenville, South Carolina topped the list as the friendliest city in the country, according to the magazine.