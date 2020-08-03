Norfolk mother and daughter host community bike ride to raise awareness about Dyslexia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dyslexia is a common learning disability that makes it difficult to read, write, and spell. According to the International Dyslexia Association, about 20% of school-aged children are dyslexic.

Here in Hampton Roads, Aarian Daniels and her 11 year daughter Nari, started an advocacy group to aid in erasing the stigma behind dyslexia. This month, they’re hosting a community bike ride to not only raise awareness, but funds to support their mission.

Lex Roll is Saturday, August 22nd at Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church (E Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA 23504)

The event will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. Click here to register.

