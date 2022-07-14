The festival will have 15+ vendors with over 40 styles of mac and cheese

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival is returning for a third year this October, celebrating all things cheesy.

The festival will have 15+ vendors with over 40 styles of mac and cheese, live music, eating contests, kids carnival games and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 | 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Waterside District | 333 Waterside Drive

If you’d like to be a part of one of the eating challenges, you can sign up in advance here.

General admission tickets are available for $9.99 to gain entry into the festival. There are also Premium and VIP tickets available for purchase. Pre-event pricing ranges from $24.99 to $49.99., which include early access, drink and food vouchers and more.

Children ages 10 and under receive free admission into the festival.

For mac and cheese, there is a voucher system to try the different vendors. Vouchers are sold in sheets of five for $15. Beverages and refreshments will be on a normal cash and credit system.

For a full list of activities and ticket information, click here.