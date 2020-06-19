Norfolk local wins nationwide beer design contest with ‘Tyrannosaurus Flex’ concept

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Craft Beer Marketing Awards are a nationwide contest designed to recognize top-notch marketing throughout the brewing industry and this year, one of our own took home a trophy!

The 2020 CBMAs had over 30 categories for beer marketing and Erik Leach — who lives in Norfolk and works at New Realm Brewing in Virginia Beach — won the People’s Choice Best 16 oz. Can Design with his “Tyrannosaurus Flex Hazy DIPA” marketing concept.

Leach is the Brand Marketing Coordinator for New Realm and his T-Flex design won the “Onyx Crushie” trophy — of which only a maximum of five are awarded.

