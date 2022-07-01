NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 31 liquor stores across Virginia are now closing later Monday through Saturday, including one in Norfolk and two on the Eastern Shore.

The 143-B Granby St. downtown will now be open until 9 p.m., along with the 4371 Pension St. store on Chincoteague and 7017 Lankford Highway store in Oak Hall.

The had only been open until 7 p.m. before Friday, but Virginia ABC said rising sales around that time gave them the idea to extend closing time.

“Extending the closing to 9 p.m. should provide in-store and online customers with greater convenience and time to make their product selections.”

Here’s the full list of stores now open until 9 p.m.

Amelia (store 351) – 15127 Patrick Henry Highway

Amherst (store 285) – 199 Ambriar Shopping Center

Appomattox (store 354) – 7795 Richmond Highway

Bedford (store 160) – 1128 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 700

Big Stone Gap (store 206) – 18 E. Fourth St. S.

Bowling Green (store 239) – 320 W. Broaddus Ave., Unit E

Chase City (store 172) – 112 N. Main St.

Chatham (store 283) – 13701 U.S. Highway 29, Suite P

Chincoteague (store 177) – 4371 Pension St.

Clarksville (store 214) – 608 Virginia Ave.

Colonial Beach (store 130) – 700 McKinney Blvd., Suite 800

Crewe (store 164) – 1618 W. Virginia Ave.

Fishersville (store 296) – 32 Windward Drive, Suite 114

Floyd (store 395) – 117 Parkview Road NE

Forest (store 396) – 12130 E. Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Suite 5

Galax (store 96) – 974 E. Stuart Drive, Suite E

Goochland (store 304) – 2734 Fairground Road

Hardy (store 213) – 12990 Booker T. Washington Highway

Hillsville (store 141) – 441 W. Stuart Drive

King George (store 221) – 16424 Consumer Row

Lawrenceville (store 157) – 93 Brunswick Square Court

Moneta (store 410) – 14807 Moneta Road, Suite B

Montpelier (store 390) – 16605 Mountain Road

Norfolk (store 71) – 143-B Granby St.

Oak Hall (store 162) – 7017 Lankford Highway

Orange (store 163) – 583 N. Madison Road, Space 9

Pearisburg (store 199) – 140 Kinter Way

Powhatan (store 77) – 1800 South Creek One, Space H

Richmond (store 205) – 2288 John Rolfe Parkway, Unit 16

Rustburg (store 399) – 1051 Village Highway, Suite H

Tappahannock (store 198) – 1628 Tappahannock Blvd.

Don’t forget ABC stores close statewide on Fourth of July at 6 p.m.

There are also several new ABC laws in effect starting Friday, including ones that allow cocktails to-go and increase the amount of alcohol that can be brought in front out of state.