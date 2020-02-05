Norfolk IKEA is hosting a sleep festival

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — IKEA Norfolk will be hosting the After Dark Sleep Festival on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 3 to 9 p.m.

The event provides fun for all, as IKEA will showcase the new technology associated with getting a good night’s sleep, as well as a taste of Swedish cuisine.

IKEA members who sign up will be entered into a contest to win a slumber snack basket.

The festival will consist of several free events over the course of the day, including a selfie bed feature and IKEA food sampling that afternoon. There will also be a sound asleep workshop that evening and other events in between.

Spots are limited and you need to register for each individual event in order to participate.

