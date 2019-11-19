Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon weekend prepping for ‘record-setting’ number of runners

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A record-setting number of participants are expected to turn out for the 6th Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend.

Get those running shoes in shape and start stretching. This year’s Norfolk Harbor Marathon weekend is expecting a large number of runners for the November 22 to 24 event.

Over 6,000 participants are expected to run through the flat, fast, and scenic courses around Norfolk.

The event will offer a variety of distances including a Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and a Kids Mile followed by a post-race party at Town Point Park.

Registration for the event is open at the Norfolk Harbor website.

A complete schedule begins with a Sports and Fitness Expo at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center on Friday, scattered races all throughout Saturday, and ending with a post-race party on Sunday.