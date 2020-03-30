Norfolk Greek Festival postponed due to coronavirus crisis

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The annual Norfolk Greek Festival will be postponed until September due to coronavirus, event organizers announced Monday.

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral announced that the annual Norfolk Greek Festival will be postponed from May until September this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19 . The new festival dates are Sept. 17 through Sept. 20.

“By this schedule change, we hope to maintain the health and safety for all our patrons and Cathedral family,” the announcement said. “The situation will continue to be re-evaluated. Until then, God bless you and stay safe!”

Click here for a complete list of major local upcoming events canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

Latest Posts