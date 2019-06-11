Norfolk gets ‘American Ninja Warrior’ like obstacle course at Lafayette Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Lafayette Park in Norfolk has a new way to help residents increase their fitness through an “American Ninja Warrior” inspired obstacle course.
The course features climbing nets, floating boards, ninja steps, half rounds, and blocking dummies similar to those used in the hit show.
Recreation, Parks and Open Space (RPOS) introduced the challenge course at 3500 Granby Street on Tuesday.
Lori Crouch, Communications Director for the City of Norfolk, said the course was built to test Norfolk residents’ speed, agility, strength and balance.
“The course provides an innovative way for our residents to incorporate fitness in their lifestyle,” said Darrell Crittendon, Director of RPOS.
Norfolk RPOS even posted a video of Deon Graham, a Naval officer, two-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Norfolk resident, using the course and challenging residents to beat his time.
A ribbon cutting for the course has been set for June 15 at 10 a.m.