Norfolk gets ‘American Ninja Warrior’ like obstacle course at Lafayette Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Lafayette Park in Norfolk has a new way to help residents increase their fitness through an “American Ninja Warrior” inspired obstacle course.

The course features climbing nets, floating boards, ninja steps, half rounds, and blocking dummies similar to those used in the hit show.

Recreation, Parks and Open Space (RPOS) introduced the challenge course at 3500 Granby Street on Tuesday.

Lori Crouch, Communications Director for the City of Norfolk, said the course was built to test Norfolk residents’ speed, agility, strength and balance.

“The course provides an innovative way for our residents to incorporate fitness in their lifestyle,” said Darrell Crittendon, Director of RPOS.

Lafayette Park now has a Challenge Course! Check out Deon Graham – he’s a Norfolk resident, Naval Officer and a two-time American Ninja Warrior competitor. Think you can beat his time? Join us on June 15th at 10am for the Lafayette Challenge Course ribbon cutting, 3500 Granby Street. After remarks, you will have a chance to meet Deon and try to beat his time going through the course! #getoutandplay #NorfolkVA Posted by Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Norfolk RPOS even posted a video of Deon Graham, a Naval officer, two-time American Ninja Warrior competitor and Norfolk resident, using the course and challenging residents to beat his time.

A ribbon cutting for the course has been set for June 15 at 10 a.m.