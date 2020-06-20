Norfolk filmmaker’s documentary on the drag community hits the national stage

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Although “Pride” events across Hampton Roads have been put on pause, the mission to support the LGBTQIA community continues.

This weekend, the nation will be introduced to Muffy. A government bureaucrat by day, drag queen crusading for charity by night. She’s a part of the Imperial Court of Washington, DC, a local group that uses drag to raise money for charity.

Muffy is the focal point of a new documentary film, “Queen of the Capital,” directed by Norfolk native Josh Davidsburg.

Davidsburg, who’s a journalism professor at the University of Maryland, got the idea from a student.

“One of my students did a project over the summer on Muffy. They asked me what I wanted to do beyond teaching. I said, make a documentary. Then the student said ‘Why don’t we do one on Muffy?'”

From there, Davidsburg and his team of students got to work. They followed Muffy as she campaigned to become Empress of the Imperial Court.

The began filming September 2014 through the end of 2015. Viewers will not only see what the court does on a day-to-day basis, but how they’re leaving a positive mark in the community.

“We’re able to highlight a bunch of really important nonprofits. The court is a nonprofit, but they raise money for other nonprofits. We were able to highlight a nonprofit in Richmond now called Side by Side, it’s for at-risk LGBTQ youth. In addition to the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia,” said Davidsburg.

There was a screening for “Queen on the Capital” at Slamdance and the Virginia Film Festival, but now the documentary will hit the national stage. The film is going to screen with Alamo Draft House and Cinema, a popular indie movie theater chain.

Even though it wasn’t planned, Davidsburg can’t help but reflect on the timing of the film’s release. A time where minorities, specifically black Americans, are fighting against social injustice and civil unrest.

“Pride started back with Stonewall right? Those were drag queens that had an uprising against the police. So I think it’s relevant right now,” said Davidsburg.

The film will begin streaming Saturday, June 20. On Sunday, there will be virtual question and answer session with Davidsburg and Muffy during the premiere. You can catch both on Alamo Draft House web page.

Latest Posts: