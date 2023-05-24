NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY Digital Desk Host Sarah Goode spoke with Marketing Director for Norfolk Festevents Jordan Lett about its 2023 events. Watch the full conversation in the video player on this page.

The 2023 season kicked off with the Town Point Park Spring Wine Festival. Last weekend, the Cajun celebration, Bayou Bon Vivant, was a success.

Lett said May was great, and now the event organization is looking forward to the summer and fall.

Most events occur in downtown Norfolk at the waterfront park.

“We’re really fortunate in Norfolk to produce world class events in this beautiful, unique venue of Town Point Park,” Lett said.

According to the website, Festevents is a “private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating the most dynamic urban waterfront community in America through innovative programming and imaginative uses of its historic waterfront spaces.”

Lett said they are here to serve everybody in the community. Most of the events are free. Some events have to be ticketed, but they aim to keep them as low cost and affordable as possible.

The next event coming up is Harborfest from June 9 to June 11. This event is free and open to the public. Now in it’s 47th year, Lett said “Harborfest is the largest, longest running free maritime festival in the nation.”

The Parade of Sails is the “official kick off of the festival Friday at noon.” Ships will parade by downtown Norfolk on the Elizabeth River.

Visitors can enjoy live music, fireworks, boats and a drone show. He said there is something for everyone in the family. Take a look at the schedule below:

Friday, June 9: Noon to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 10: Noon to 11 p.m. (Fireworks occur at 9:30 p.m.)

Sunday, June 11: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find more information about the lineup, participating vessels, and activities at the link here.

June events continue with Juneteenth: Festival in the Park. From noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, visit Town Point Park for the third Juneteenth celebration. Lett said there will be live entertainment, educational opportunities and lots of good food.

One of Lett’s personal favorites is the Norfolk Latino Music Festival. It’s the 22nd year of the event that brings authentic Latin food, music, and culture to downtown Norfolk. This year’s festival is from 2 to 10 p.m., Saturday. It is free and open to the public.

Lett said it is one event he always recommends, especially to people who have never experienced it because it is “super high energy.”

Mark your calendars for the 40th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival. The event will be Aug. 18 -19 at Town Point Park from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. each day. The two-day event requires a ticket to attend. It has a “star-studded lineup” with acts booked from across the country. Lett noted that this is the longest jazz festival in our area.

More information

For more events and to view additional information about the Norfolk Festevents 2023 schedule, visit festevents.org.