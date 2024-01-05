NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Festevents announced their upcoming 2024 season of events.

The season will kick off with the 16th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival on May 4-5, 2024.

On Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., tickets will become available for purchase for events requiring tickets.

A presale event will happen on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. for the Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival. It will only be available for those who have attended the event in year’s past.

In addition to the Town Point Park events, Festevents is also bringing back its annual summertime events programming at Ocean View Beach Park. Events there include the Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks, TGOV Friday Night series, and Big Bands on the Bay series. Visit OceanViewBeachPark.org for more details.

Daily summertime events will also be at TowneBank Fountain Park in Downtown Norfolk.

Here is the full list of events:

Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival: Saturday & Sunday, May 4 & 5, 2024. Ticket information:

Saturday GA: $30 in-advance, $35 week-of, $40 day-of (note: GA does not include tasting privileges)

Sunday GA: $25 in-advance, $30 week-of, $35 day-of (note: GA does not include tasting privileges)

Saturday Tasting: $40 in-advance, $45 week-of, $50 day-of

Sunday Tasting: $35 in-advance, $40 week-of, $45 day-of

Saturday Table: $425

Sunday Table: $375

Boater Package: $225

Somm Social V.I.P. Tasting (Sunday only): $110 (note: while supplies last)

Bayou Bon Vivant Cajun Music & Food Festival: Friday-Sunday, May 17-19, 2024. Ticket information:

Single-Day Pass: $10 in-advance, $15 day-of

Weekend Pass: $20 in-advance, $30 week-of

Boater Package: $90

Norfolk Harborfest Music, Food & Maritime Festival: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9, 2024

Juneteenth Festival in the Park: Saturday, June 15, 2024

Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Norfolk Latino Music & Food Festival: Saturday, July 20, 2024

Virginia Symphony Orchestra Concert in the Park: Sunday, July 21, 2024

Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival: Friday & Saturday, August 16 & 17, 2024. Ticket information:

1-Day GA: $35 in-advance, $45 week-of

2-Day GA: $60 in-advance, $70 week-of

1-Day Reserved: $55 in-advance, $70 week-of

2-Day Reserved: $100 in-advance, $110 week-of

2-Day VIP Reserved: $225

Boater Package: $225

NashFest 757 Music & Food Festival: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Virginia Children’s Festival: Saturday, October 5, 2024. View ticket information:

General admission costs $5 per person.

Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival: Saturday & Sunday, October 19 & 20, 2024

Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Market: Saturday, December 7, 2024

For more information about the 2024 event season, visit Festevents.org.