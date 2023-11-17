NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Collegiate is hosting the Mike Cutter ’88 Memorial Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Cutter was a Norfolk native who died in March after battling Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, formerly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Cutter spent time as a senior business manager for the city of Norfolk’s Department of Economic Development. The tournament is bringing together four different schools to assist with the Mike Cutter ’88 Student Leadership Endowment Fund.

ALS is a neurological disorder. It affects the nerve cells that control voluntary actions and breathing. As the neurons die, and stop sending messages to the muscles, they begin to weaken. This can affect the ability to move, talk, eat and breathe, and can progressively worsen, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Cutter’s family will help host the tournament in his name. Cutter and his sons maintained a passion for athletics. The oldest son, a student a Norfolk Collegiate, also coaches his brother’s basketball team at St. Patrick.

The cost is $10 per person with all the funds going to the endowment.