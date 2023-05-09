NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Tourism Foundation and VisitNorfolk is celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week by recognizing city hospitality workers.
According to a press release, NTTW was established in 1983 and is an annual tradition to celebrate the U.S travel industries role in stimulating economic growth.
“Our tourism industry and visitor economy are driven by our hospitality workers and it is truly an honor to be able to provide these champions of hospitality with the recognition they deserve,” said Kurt Krause, President and CEO of VisitNorfolk. “Our tourism industry has done remarkably well in continuing the excellent hospitality that Norfolk is known for, and we are very excited for the year ahead.”
This year, Norfolk is recognizing many hospitality workers. Below are the following workers who were this years Champions of Hospitality Winners:
- Brian Brinson, Owner of Lizard Café
- Yvan Devulder, Owner of La Brioche
- Ashtyn Greene, Founder of Virginia Cheese Company
- Hampton Roads Transit Light Rail Operators
- Isiah Harrington, Restaurant Engineer at Hilton Norfolk The Main
- Mary Kelly, Director of Sales and Marketing at Glass Light Hotel & Gallery
- Matthias Maihoefer, Executive Chef at Hilton Norfolk The Main
- Carolina Mann, Norfolk Waterside Marriott
- Norfolk International Airport Volunteer Ambassadors
- Kevin Ordonez, Owner at Alkaline
- Nancy Pearce, Sales Assistant at Sleep Inn at Lake Wright – Norfolk Airport
- Basil Reynolds, Gallery Host at Chrysler Museum of Art
- Anne Tauro, Catering Sales Manager at Sleep Inn at Lake Wright—Norfolk Airport
- John Vavrek, Server/Multiple Positions at Grain at Hilton Norfolk The Main
The city is also giving away the annual Peter G. Decker Jr. Champion of Hospitality Award. This year’s winning went to the Front Desk Manager of Nauticus, Ricky White, who has been working with the company for over 20 years.