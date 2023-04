NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Botanical Garden will be hosting its Online Spring Plant Sale.

The sale begins on April 21 for Norfolk Botanical Garden members and on April 22 for the public. The sale will end on April 23.

The theme for this year’s sale is ‘Plant A Better World’ from pollinator-friendly plants, perennials, edibles, and more.

Members also receive a 10% discount on all purchases. To purchase plant visits, the Norfolk Botanical Garden website.