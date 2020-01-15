Norfolk Botanical Garden to host LEGO sculptures event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — From Jan. 17 to June 7, those visiting the Norfolk Botanical Garden will have the opportunity to see “larger than life” LEGO sculptures.

Nature Connects: Art with LEGO Bricks is hosted by Sean Kenney, an artist from New York, and will feature the 13 displays.

One of those sculptures is a Monarch butterfly built from 37,000 LEGO bricks.

In addition to the exhibits, the public is invited to create their own sculptures with LEGO Bricks provided.

