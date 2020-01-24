Norfolk Botanical Garden opens LEGO Exhibit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Butterflies and humming birds are expected to be seen at the Norfolk Botanical Garden. But have you ever seen them made of LEGO bricks?

From now until June 7, visitors can see elaborate LEGO sculptures at the garden’s newest exhibit, Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks.

New York artist Sean Kenney created 13 displays in total.

“A lot of the pieces are nature-inspired, so we have a butterfly, a spider, we have a peacock, and deer,” Director of Marketing Kelly Welsh said.

On Jan 17, opening weekend, more than 4,000 visitors came out to the garden. Welsh add this exhibit isn’t just for kids, but all ages.

“It’s been nice to see not just families like you would expect with small children, but it’s kids of all ages. So really kids of all ages. You have single people, young adults, grandparents, and families. It’s really been nice to see everyone enjoying this.”

The garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through March 31, before changing over to a 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule.