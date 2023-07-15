NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Botanical Garden has more than 60 bird houses currently on display as part of its Beakitecture Designer Birdhouses exhibit.

These are just some of the birdhouses on display as part of the Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Beakitecture: Designer Birdhouses exhibit on display through Sept. 30 (WAVY Photo – Jimmy LaRoue)

They are described as original, whimsical and one-of-a-kind birdhouses designed by people and groups in the Hampton Roads community, with houses ranging from tiny to human-sized.

You can visit the houses until Sept. 30. They are located in the Enchanted Forest area of the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

“By having everybody come together and create these beautiful houses, not only are we forming a community, but we’re also spreading awareness on the importance of wildlife protection,” said Bella DePaulo of the Norfolk Botanical Garden in a video recorded by the city of Norfolk on its Facebook page. “Some of these birdhouses are just so creative and so unique. I think it’ll inspire people to get birdhouses of their own to put in their yard, but also get creative with their families.”

Beakitecture programs are coming soon. Check back at the link here for updates.

“We did a call-to-action to the community,” DePaulo said, “and asked our members and different people in the area if they were interested in building a birdhouse to be a part of our display.”

Two Norfolk city workers who have a birdhouse in the exhibit said they were going for a beach-style birdhouse.

“I just kind of winged it all,” said Richard Myers, a carpenter with Norfolk Facilities Maintenance. “I probably had three-and-a-half, four days in it.”

Said Daryl Reid, a painter with Norfolk Facilities Maintenance: “When he made the top with a mermaid, I said I might as well paint the mermaid on the very top so that will add a nice little touch.”