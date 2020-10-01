Norfolk Botanical Garden cancels ‘Million Bulb Walk,’ adds nights to drive-thru ‘Garden of Lights’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Botanical Garden announced that while the walk-thru “Million Bulb Walk” is canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, additional drive-thru nights have been added to Dominion Energy’s “Garden of Lights.”

Tickets for the annual holiday light show went on sale Thursday, Oct. 1. The drive-thru light event will be displayed nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, until Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Tickets are required and can only be purchased online. Prices vary based on the night guests attend and the vehicle used while driving through.

There are three time-slots to choose from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., or 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. The ticket barcode will be scanned at the hut upon entrance.

Marigold & Honey Café Food Truck will offer snacks and beverage options for purchase.

For more information visit norfolkbotanicalgarden.org.

