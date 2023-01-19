The Garden of Tomorrow is expected to be completed in 2025.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Botanical Garden has officially begun construction on The Garden of Tomorrow, which they say will be a historical transformation.

The Garden of Tomorrow will feature the Brock Parking Garden, Brock Entry Pavilion, and the “crown jewel,” the Perry Conservatory, which will span over 26,000 ft. and feature a second-story Skywalk. The Perry Conservatory will be used to house endangered and threatened wildlife and teach visitors the importance of conservation.

This is the biggest project to date for the Norfolk Botanical Garden. Initially announced in September 2021, The Garden of Tomorrow will open up new parking spaces, plant over 100 new trees, and will be set up to allow visitors to become immersed in the garden as soon as they leave their cars.

“While our building footprint expands significantly, so will planted green space,” said Michael P. Desplaines, president and CEO of Norfolk Botanical Garden. “We will have a much greener footprint – we’ll be even greener than before.”

Members of the community are encouraged to follow the Construction Updates page on the Norfolk Botanical Gardens’ official website to stay up to date with and to learn more about the garden as it is being built.

The Garden of Tomorrow is expected to be completed sometime in 2025.