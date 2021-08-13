Norfolk artist latest exhibit examines the history of the city through the stories of residents

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– It’s easy to spot a Clayton Singleton piece. The award-winning artist’s use of texture and layers makes his artwork easy to point out. The stories behind each creation are just as intricate and detailed as the splatters of paint.

His latest exhibit, Norfolk Republic, is a love letter to his community. From Ward’s Corner to Ocean View, to the Park Place neighborhood in Norfolk, Singleton has resided in and experienced a massive transformation from the 1970’s to the 21st century.

The Norfolk native uses paintings, drawings, mixed media and videos to portray Norfolk citizens in their individual communities. Singleton strives to bring focus to the human will and ability we each possess to create our own unique individual stories and outcomes.

Norfolk Republic will be on display until Aug. 20 at the Offsite Gallery, located on the second floor of the MacArthur Center, Suite #287.

Hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.