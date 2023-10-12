NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The 35th Annual Fall Town Point Virginia Wine Festival is scheduled to take place Oct. 21-22 in Norfolk.

Wine Enthusiast Magazine named Virginia on of the 10 best wine travel destinations in the world, according to Festevents’ website. This wine festival will include more than 25 of the Commonwealth’s top wineries showcasing over 200 fine wines.

Tickets range from $25-50 depending on which day customers attend, when they purchased their tickets and whether or not they will be tasting the wine. The event will also have live music on both days.

Attendees who want to dock their boats to attend the event must reserve and purchase the space ahead of time.