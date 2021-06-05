Norfolk announces summer eSports league, tournaments

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

200222-N-VS214-0006 ANAHEIM, Ca. (Feb. 22, 2020) Navy Recruiting Command has launched a fully integrated esports campaign to more deeply engage with the gaming community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary S. Eshleman/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This summer, Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space will host a number of eSports tournaments and league events.

The events are all virtual and largely geared toward older children and teenagers.

  • Madden 21 Tournament (PS4/PS5 Current Gen)
    • Dates: June 7 – 11
    • Times: will vary based on registration
    • Ages: 10 and up
    • Registration closes: June 6
  • Rocket League Tournament
    • Dates: June 18
    • Times: 6:30 p.m.
    • Ages: 9-17
    • Registration closes: June 17
  • Parks and Recreation Esports League Summer Showdown (national event)
    • Dates: July 5 – 23 & July 26 – 29
    • Times: will vary based on registration
    • Registration closes: July 2
  • Parks and Recreation Fortnite Summer League
    • Dates: July 14 – August 18
    • Times: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
    • Ages: 9-17
    • Registration closes: June 25

Interested participants can register online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***