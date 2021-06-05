Norfolk announces summer eSports league, tournaments

For most, this weekend was dry with plenty of sunshine! But Sunday afternoon, there was some that got completely soaked. There was one area of showers and storms over Virginia Beach that moved over the Oceanfront which ended a nice beach day for many. Unfortunately, the chance of storms pops up again today!

It looks like we'll have more than just one shower but I don't think everyone will see rain. Keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans!