Norfolk announces summer eSports league, tournaments

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — This summer, Norfolk Recreation, Parks & Open Space will host a number of eSports tournaments and league events.
The events are all virtual and largely geared toward older children and teenagers.
- Madden 21 Tournament (PS4/PS5 Current Gen)
- Dates: June 7 – 11
- Times: will vary based on registration
- Ages: 10 and up
- Registration closes: June 6
- Rocket League Tournament
- Dates: June 18
- Times: 6:30 p.m.
- Ages: 9-17
- Registration closes: June 17
- Parks and Recreation Esports League Summer Showdown (national event)
- Dates: July 5 – 23 & July 26 – 29
- Times: will vary based on registration
- Registration closes: July 2
- Parks and Recreation Fortnite Summer League
- Dates: July 14 – August 18
- Times: Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- Ages: 9-17
- Registration closes: June 25
Interested participants can register online.