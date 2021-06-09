Norfolk announces series of events celebrating Juneteenth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from the City of Norfolk announced a series of arts, cultural and community events to celebrate Juneteenth.
They will have both in-person and virtual events, including opportunities for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
Events include:
- Juneteenth Storytelling Celebration with Diane Macklin: After performing all across the country, Diane brings her talents to the city’s Juneteenth celebrations.
- Date: June 17
- Time: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Location: via Zoom
- Waterways to Freedom Tour: Underground Railroad Sites in Norfolk: Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander will lead a walking tour of sites throughout Norfolk that where thousands of African-Americans escaped via boat to the north.
- Date: June 19
- Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Location: 500 E Main Street
- Family Day: A Juneteenth Celebration: Families will be able to attend this event to learn more about Juneteenth. There will be performances by the Virginia African American Cultural Center, as well as the Hot Gumbo Brass Band. There will be crafts and a scavenger hunt, as well.
- Date: June 19
- Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Location: Chrysler Hall
- Juneteenth in the Park: This event will feature cultural outreach and family activities, including drawings and a scavenger hunt. The first 2,000 people will receive a complimentary lunch, however, food trucks will also be on site. The event is $5.
- Attendees will also be able to get their first and second COVID-19 dose on site. Preregistration is now open.
- Date: June 19
- Time: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Location: Town Point Park
- Juneteenth Storytelling Celebration with Carol Moore: An award-winning slam poet and comedian will host a storytelling celebration.
- Date: June 19
- Time: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Location: via Zoom