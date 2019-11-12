Downtown Norfolk announces 35th Annual Grand Illumination Parade

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The official kickoff to the holiday season is almost here.

The Grand Illumination Parade in Norfolk will be held this year on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

This year’s parade theme is “Toy Land” and will show off marching bands, animal brigades, motorized units, walking units and floats.

The event is free and open to the public.

This year, for every “like, share and comment” combination on the post from Downtown Norfolk, Food Lion will donate one meal to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

As if we aren't already excited to have Foodlion as a sponsor for the 35th Annual Grand Illumination Parade in Downtown…

The donation opportunity will close at noon on Nov. 24, or once 5,000 meals are reached.

As for the event, here are a few tidbits you might need to know:

Parking:

Early bird parking rates of $2 are available until 5 p.m. the day of the event

All city garages, including MacArthur Center, are collect-on-entry and accept cash or credit card

For all garage locations. click here

Before the parade events:

Dickens’ Christmas Towne at Nauticus

Impulse Giant Seesaw Experience

Ice skating at MacArthur on Ice

Various entertainment options will also be available at Waterside District and on the parade route starting at 5:30 p.m.

Waterside District VIP Experience of the parade and annual lighting of Downtown:

Admission is $40 and includes a $20 promotional gift card to Waterside District and one ticket for hot cocoa

Kids 10 and under are free to attend

Buy VIP tickets here

Officials with the event recommend taking advantage of the $2 early bird parking and arriving in the downtown area before 5:30 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest coverage.