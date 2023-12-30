NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center, or NACC, is hosting a drop-off donation drive Sunday, Dec. 31.

Waggin’ Wheels vehicle will be parked in front of the center at 5585 Sabre Road from 11 a.m. to noon. The “Stuff the Bus” event will help restock “critically low” supplies at the center.

“Our dogs are staying a little bit longer in the shelter then they normally do,” said Brittni Naylor, NACC volunteer outreach coordination. “And our washing machine was down a little while ago. Thankfully, our community did step up, and we got a lot of donations from that. But just like at any household, sometimes things are just not useable anymore and you [need] to get new things to refresh.”

Wish list items include: new or gently used towels, blankets, toys, collars, leashes, as well as new and unopened pet food/treats. There is an Amazon Wish List available for those who can’t visit in person.

“The donations also go to our foster families that take care of pets in their home,” said Naylor. “That way nothing has to come out of their pocket, they just have to provide the love and we provide anything else.”

All adoption and reclaim fees are waived during the “Happy Pawlidays” adoption event until Dec. 31.

“You can take your new best friend home with you at no cost, that way you can use that money to do something fun with your new fur friend,” said Naylor. “It’s a great way to end the adoption event by maybe bringing something old and taking a new friend home!”

NACC will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Learn more at www.norfolk.gov/nacc, email NACC@norfolk.gov, or call 757-441-5505.