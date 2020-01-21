Nickelback coming to Virginia Beach for ‘All the Right Reasons’ tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Nickelback’s “All the Right Reasons” album is turning 15 and they’re stopping by Virginia Beach to celebrate.

Yes, Hampton Roads fans. Come early summer, it’s time to ditch standing in line to club’s you’ll never get in and jam with Nickelback.

They’ve been far away for far too long, but Chad and the gang are stopping by the Veterans United Home Loans Amphiteater on Saturday, June 20 as one of their stops for the 15th anniversary tour of “All the Right Reasons.”

There will be no Playboy bunnies with their bleach blond hair attending, however Nickelback Fan Club members will have early access to tickets and VIP packages for an exclusive member pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 22.

For all North Carolina fans, the band will also be at the Walnut Creek Amphitheater in Raleigh on June 19 for the first stop of the tour, as well at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on June 23.

For the complete list of tour dates, click HERE.

The Fan Club presale opens at 10 a.m. on January 22 with tickets sale opening to the public the day after.