NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Travel, Tourism & Restaurant Week starts Saturday, April 30 and runs through Saturday, May 7.

Participating restaurants will have special menus and there’s a contest giving away $50 gift cards to 16 winner and $250 gift cards to two winners.

Here’s the full list of restaurants participating:

Azzuri Italian Restaurant – Menu

Bonefish Grill – Menu

Burger Theory – Menu

Cove Tavern

Fairways BBQ & Grill

Fin Seafood – Lunch Menu – Dinner Menu

Harpoon Larry’s Oyster Bar – Menu

Hayashi Sushi & Grill

Hilton Tavern – Menu

Indulge Bakery & Bistro – Menu

The Melting Pot – Menu

Midtown Eats

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

Sage Kitchen at Anderson’s – Menu

Smoke BBQ – Menu

The Twisted Crab Seafood & Bar

For more information and for updates on the contest, follow Newport News’ tourism Facebook page and the restaurant week’s website.