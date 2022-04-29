NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Travel, Tourism & Restaurant Week starts Saturday, April 30 and runs through Saturday, May 7.

Participating restaurants will have special menus and there’s a contest giving away $50 gift cards to 16 winner and $250 gift cards to two winners.

Here’s the full list of restaurants participating:

Azzuri Italian Restaurant Menu

Bonefish Grill Menu

Burger Theory Menu

Cove Tavern

Fairways BBQ & Grill

Fin Seafood Lunch MenuDinner Menu

Harpoon Larry’s Oyster Bar Menu

Hayashi Sushi & Grill

Hilton TavernMenu

Indulge Bakery & Bistro Menu

The Melting PotMenu

Midtown Eats

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

Sage Kitchen at Anderson’s Menu

Smoke BBQMenu

The Twisted Crab Seafood & Bar

For more information and for updates on the contest, follow Newport News’ tourism Facebook page and the restaurant week’s website.