Newport News to host a summer superblock party

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Newport News officials announced that they will be hosting a superblock party spanning three acres.

The party, known as the Backyard Bash, will feature dance music, cornhole, interactive yard games, inflatable obstacle courses for adults and kids, children’s activities, a food truck rally and adult beverages.

Event organizers say it will take place on August 7 beginning at 5 p.m. at 2601 Washington Ave. in the Yard District. Parking will be located off-site at the Newport News City Hall. A free shuttle will run between parking and the party from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, however, is subject to change based on local and state COVID-19 guidelines.

Music:

Rocky 7 (Rock, Alternative and Top 40) – 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Anthony Rosano and The Conqueroos (Modern Blues Rock) – 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Food:

Jubilee Fun Foods (Popcorn, sno cones, cotton candy)

El Coqui Empanada Workshop (Empanadas)

Scratch Bakery (Cupcakes, cookies)

Atomic Dog (Hot dogs, burgers)

Jessy’s Tacos on Wheels (Tacos)

Jessie Lou’s (Grilled cheese)

Kona Ice (Shaved ice)

Pennsylvania Dutch (Funnel cakes)