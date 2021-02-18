Newport News to hold virtual One City Marathon with multiple race options in March

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News announced the Seventh Annual One City Marathon (OCM) is still on in March and will be virtual this year with multiple race options and challenges.

For the 2021 OCM, runners have between March 5 and March 14 to complete their races and use the One City Marathon app to record their race times.

A multi-race challenge is also available allowing participants to run in up to three of the longer races – the marathon, half marathon, and the 8K.

All registrants receive race shirts, medals, and bibs. Those who accept the multi-race challenge receive a medal from each of the races along and also a custom One City Marathon Challenge Finisher BOCO hat.

This year’s OCM has participants from 15 states and three countries – Sweden, Mexico, and Ireland.

RACE OPTIONS & SOLD OUT STATUS

Officials say that of the individual races, the half marathon is sold out but slots are still available for the full marathon, the 8K, and the Nautical Mile.

There are already 60 participants registered for the various multi-race challenges with most already sold out; however, runners wishing to participate in the challenge bundle can still do so by registering for the marathon and 8K two-race challenge.

NEW “ONE CITY” BREW

There is a new race day beer for the 2021 OCM. This year, Tradition Brewing Company has partnered with two other Newport News breweries, Coastal Fermentory and Twisted Knot Brewing, to make a special “One City” brew.

The new brew is described as a pilsner-inspired ale. Runners can visit each brewery between March 5 and March 26 and enjoy a pint of the special brew. A small quantity of the beer will be canned and available for purchase at each brewery.

For more information on the virtual races, pricing and activities, visit OneCityMarathon.com.